UP Schools Closed: Uttar Pradesh Schools, Colleges Closed in THESE Districts Due To Kanwar Yatra, Polytechnic Exam Postponed

UP Schools Closed: Schools and colleges in several districts of Uttar Pradesh were closed today, July 10, 2023, and for the next few days due to the Kanwar Yatra. In view of the yatra, polytechnic exam in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar has been postponed until further notice. The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage that is undertaken by millions of Hindu devotees to collect water from the Ganges River and offer it to Lord Shiva. The closure of schools and colleges is being implemented to ensure the safety of students and staff during the Kanwar Yatra. The pilgrimage attracts large crowds of people, and there is a risk of traffic congestion and other disruptions. The closure of schools and colleges will also help to reduce the risk of accidents and other incidents.

The following districts have been affected by the closure of schools and colleges:

- Meerut

- Muzaffarnagar

- Badaun

- Baghpat

- Saharanpur

In Meerut, schools, colleges, and coaching centers will be closed until July 17, 2023. The polytechnic examinations that were scheduled to be held in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar on July 26-August 1 have been postponed until further notice.

Schools in Badaun district from classes 1 to 8 will be closed on Saturday and Monday. The classes will resume on Tuesday. Schools in Baghpat and Saharanpur will also be closed, but the exact dates have not been specified.

Delhi NCR Schools Closed

Amid heavy rainfall creating havoc in North India, authorities have announced the closure of schools in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, and Himachal Pradesh on Monday. In past two days, many parts of India, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Delhi experienced intense rainfall and witnessed significant damage of life, property.

The closure of schools and colleges has been met with mixed reactions. Some parents have expressed concern about the impact on their children's education, while others have welcomed the decision as a necessary measure to ensure safety.

Kanwar Yatra

The Kanwar Yatra is a major event in the Hindu calendar, and it is expected to draw millions of devotees from across India. The closure of schools and colleges is a significant disruption, but it is a necessary measure to ensure the safety of all involved.