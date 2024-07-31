UPSC CMS Result 2024 Released At upsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

UPSC CMS 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results of the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMS) 2024 on Tuesday. Candidates can check their results on upsc.gov.in, where the commission has published the roll numbers of the selected candidates. The exam was held on July 14, 2024.

Candidates whose roll numbers are listed in the result notification have provisionally qualified for the interview/personality test. These candidates must produce original certificates to support their claims related to age/age relaxation/Date of Birth, educational qualifications, community reservation, benchmark disability (if applicable), etc., at the time of the interview/personality test, as stated by the commission.

Additionally, they need to fill out the detailed application form (DAF), which will be available on upsconline.nic.in in due course.

UPSC CMS Result 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for the UPSC CMS result.

A new PDF file will open.

Find and check your roll number in the UPSC CMS result.

Save and download the PDF for future reference

The examination was held in two shifts: the first from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and the second from 2 pm to 4 pm. Each paper contained 40 questions, each valued at 250 marks, with a total duration of two hours.