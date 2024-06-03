Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2754422
NewsEducation
UPSC CSE PRELIMS ADMIT CARD 2024

UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2024 To Be Released Today At upsc.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: The UPSC IAS 2024 exam is scheduled for June 16. The exam will be divided into two shifts for paper 1 and paper 2, scroll down for more details.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2024, 11:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2024 To Be Released Today At upsc.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) plans to distribute the UPSC Admit Card 2024 soon. According to media reports, the UPSC Admit Card 2024 is scheduled to be announced today, June 3, 2024. Candidates can download the IAS Prelims 2024 examination admit card at upsc.gov.in once it is available.

According to the schedule, the UPSC IAS 2024 exam is scheduled for June 16. Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be administered in two shifts each. UPSC will issue the admit card with the exam schedules, reporting time, and other important exam-day instructions. On the examination day, candidates must bring their UPSC Admit Card 2024 and a valid ID.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official website--upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click the link UPSC Prelims admission card on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates must submit their credentials, such as roll number or registration ID and date of birth.

Step 4: The UPSC Admit Card 2024 will display on the screen.

UPSC CSE Prelims consists of two objective-type papers (General Studies I and General Studies II, often known as CSAT), each worth 200 points. The General Studies I paper determines merit and cut off, while the General Studies II or CSAT exam requires a 33% passing criteria.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Complete analysis of 7th phase voting
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's Meditation Vs Priyanka's Temple Run
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Britain give 100 tons of gold to India?
DNA Video
DNA: MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To Police Custody Till June 6
DNA Video
DNA: Donald Trump is convicted on all 34 charges
DNA Video
DNA: DK Shivakumar Says "Black Magic" Being Performed Against Him
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra man passes Class 10 board exams after 10 attempts
DNA Video
DNA: When will Monsoon 2024 hit Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bombing' in Bengal before Phase 7 Voting
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for Delhi Water Crisis?