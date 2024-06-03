UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2024 To Be Released Today At upsc.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) plans to distribute the UPSC Admit Card 2024 soon. According to media reports, the UPSC Admit Card 2024 is scheduled to be announced today, June 3, 2024. Candidates can download the IAS Prelims 2024 examination admit card at upsc.gov.in once it is available.

According to the schedule, the UPSC IAS 2024 exam is scheduled for June 16. Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be administered in two shifts each. UPSC will issue the admit card with the exam schedules, reporting time, and other important exam-day instructions. On the examination day, candidates must bring their UPSC Admit Card 2024 and a valid ID.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official website--upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click the link UPSC Prelims admission card on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates must submit their credentials, such as roll number or registration ID and date of birth.

Step 4: The UPSC Admit Card 2024 will display on the screen.

UPSC CSE Prelims consists of two objective-type papers (General Studies I and General Studies II, often known as CSAT), each worth 200 points. The General Studies I paper determines merit and cut off, while the General Studies II or CSAT exam requires a 33% passing criteria.