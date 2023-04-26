VITEEE Result 2023 Declared At viteee.vit.ac.in- Direct Link, Steps To Check Scorecard Here

VIT Engineering Entrance Examination, VITEEE Result 2023 is announced. The Vellore Institute of Technology has issued the VITEEE result link on the official website- viteee.vit.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the BTech entrance exam can visit the official website and check their results. To access the portal, candidates will be required to enter their Email ID and password to access the result. Along with the declaration of the result, the exam authorities have also released the VITEEE 2023 scorecard for qualified candidates.

VITEEE Result 2023: Steps To Check Scorecard

- Go to the official website-viteee.vit.ac.in

- On the appeared homepage, click on the VITEEE 2023 Result link

- A new login page would open

- Enter your registered Email ID and password

- Access the result and download it

- Take a print out for the future references

VITEEE Result 2023: Details On The Scorecard

The scorecard of VITEEE 2023 mentions candidate personal details, maximum score, marks scored in each subject, overall score, rank and other details.

- Candidate Details

- Rank

- Scores In Each Subject

VITEEE 2023: Exam Date

VITEEE 2023 was held from April 17 to April 23. Applicants declared qualified in VITEEE 2023 result will be called for the counselling process later.

Candidates who took Physics, Chemistry, Biology, English, and Aptitude in the VITEEE 2023 exam, as well as PCB applicants who took Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, English, and Aptitude (PCM) in the VITEEE 2023 exam, are eligible to enroll in any of the VIT courses.