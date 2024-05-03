VITEEE Result 2024 Declared At viteee.vit.ac.in- Direct Link, Steps To Check Scores Here

VITEEE 2024: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has announced the VITEEE Result 2024 Today, May 3. Candidates who took the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination 2024 can access their results on the website viteee.vit.ac.in. The exam was held from April 14 to April 30 at various centers across India and abroad, with a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes. The exam consisted of 125 questions divided into five sections: Maths/Biology (40 questions), Physics (35 questions), Chemistry (35 questions), Aptitude (10 questions), and English (5 questions). In the VITEEE exam, each correct answer earns one mark, while incorrect answers receive zero marks. Candidates scoring zero will not be eligible for the counselling process.

VITEEE Result 2024: Steps To Check Scores

- Visit the official website viteee.vit.ac.in.

- Choose the "VITEEE-2024 Results Live" link on the homepage.

- Enter your application number, password, verification code, and submit.

- Your VITEEE 2024 Result will appear on the screen.

- Download and retain a copy for future reference.

VITEEE Result 2024: Total Students

Over 2 lakh students appeared for the VITEEE 2024 Exam. It's essential for candidates to verify the details on the scorecard, including the candidate's name, VITEEE application number, gender, scores, and rank.

Candidates who pass the VITEEE will qualify for BTech admission counselling. Further details regarding admission will be provided soon on the VITEEE official website.