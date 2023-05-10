topStoriesenglish2605679
NewsEducation
WEST BENGAL BOARD RESULT 2023

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: West Bengal Board Class 10th Result To Be Declared On May 19 At wbbse.org- Check Time, Steps To Download Scorecard

West Bengal Madhyamik results will be declared on May 19 at 10 AM, scroll down for the time and steps to check scorecard. 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 05:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: West Bengal Board Class 10th Result To Be Declared On May 19 At wbbse.org- Check Time, Steps To Download Scorecard

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 Date, Time is out now. According to the announcement by the West Bengal Education minister Bratya Basu, the WB 10th results 2023 will be declared on May 19. Once the result is announced via press conference, the result link will be issued on the official website- wbbse.org.Students will be required to enter their roll number and date of birth to access the result.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: Date And Time

West Bnegal board 10th result 2023 resilt will be announced on May 19 at 10 am via the press conference and the result link will be issued on the official website at 12 noon.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: Steps To Download Scorecard

Go to the official website- wbbse.org
On the appeared homepage, click on the WB 10th result 2023 link
A new login page would open
Enter your roll number and date of birth or other details, as prompted
Access the marksheet and download the same
Take print out for the future references

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: Total Candidates

The number of applicants was 10 lakh 98 thousand 775 the previous year. This year, there were 6 lakh 98 thousand 628 fewer of those candidates. This year, there are 2 lakh 90 thousand 172 male candidates overall, and there are 3 lakh 56 thousand 21 female candidates. There were 2867 exam centres. The board issued a directive to the examination centers to the effect that candidates can leave within one hour of the commencement of the examination, but not with the question papers. If there is any disruption in any test centre while the exam is taking place, the board was under strict instructions to suspend the results of the candidates from that institution. For the by-election on March 1, the Board of Secondary Education held the test on February 27.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!