Will CBSE prepare Class 9, Class 11 question papers? Board responds to viral claims

CBSE board 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday issued a circular dispelling claims that the board will prepare the question paper of Classes 9 and 11.

In the circular, CBSE any such development and Appealed that updates shared through official websites should only be trusted. The news was widely shared on social media platforms leading to much confusion among students.

Further, it said the board had asked for the list of students of class IX and XI from all CBSE affiliated schools.

Meanwhile, Centre’s fact checking agency, PIB fact check, informed via Twitter that a message claiming the question papers of Classes 9 and 11 final examinations will be prepared by CBSE is false. It also warned students to refrain from forwarding such ‘fake’ messages.

A WhatsApp message claiming that the question paper of class 9th and 11th final examinations will be prepared by the CBSE is in circulation. This claim is fake! CBSE has made no such announcement. Refrain from forwarding such false messages.

It said, “A WhatsApp message claiming that the question paper of class 9th and 11th final examinations will be prepared by the CBSE is in circulation. This claim is fake! CBSE has made no such announcement. Refrain from forwarding such false messages.”

The news doing the round online had falsely claimed that CBSE will prepare annual examination question papers of class IX and XI for the year 2022. It was also claimed that the examination will be conducted for the whole country with the same question paper.