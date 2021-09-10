हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CBSE board exam 2022

Will CBSE prepare Class 9, Class 11 question papers? Board responds to viral claims

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday issued a circular dispelling claims that the board will prepare the question paper of Classes 9 and 11. 

Will CBSE prepare Class 9, Class 11 question papers? Board responds to viral claims

CBSE board 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday issued a circular dispelling claims that the board will prepare the question paper of Classes 9 and 11. 

In the circular, CBSE any such development and Appealed that updates shared through official websites should only be trusted. The news was widely shared on social media platforms leading to much confusion among students. 

CBSE, Class 9, Class 11,

Further, it said the board had asked for the list of students of class IX and XI from all CBSE affiliated schools.

Meanwhile, Centre’s fact checking agency, PIB fact check, informed via Twitter that a message claiming the question papers of Classes 9 and 11 final examinations will be prepared by CBSE is false. It also warned students to refrain from forwarding such ‘fake’ messages.

It said, “A WhatsApp message claiming that the question paper of class 9th and 11th final examinations will be prepared by the CBSE is in circulation. This claim is fake! CBSE has made no such announcement. Refrain from forwarding such false messages.”

The news doing the round online had falsely claimed that CBSE will prepare annual examination question papers of class IX and XI for the year 2022. It was also claimed that the examination will be conducted for the whole country with the same question paper.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CBSE board exam 2022CBSECBSE 2022
Next
Story

Low key celebration of festivals should be encouraged to avoid spread, says ICMR amid COVID-19 third wave fear

Must Watch

PT8M51S

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai from 10 to 19 September