2023 Tata Nexon Facelift To Feature Connected Tail Light, Spied Again: See Pic

The upcoming 2023 Tata Nexon Facelift, which will receive a major design overhaul, inside-out has been spied once again testing, wearing heavy camouflage. While the previous spy shots revealed that the upcoming Tata Nexon facelift will get a new two-spoke steering wheel, the new spy shot reveals that the Tata Nexon will get connected LED Tail Light, much like what many rival brands are offering, giving it a premium appeal. The V-shaped tail light will be connected by a light strip, as seen in the recent set of spy shots clicked in the night.

Further, the mid-cycle refresh of the Tata Nexon SUV Compact SUV will be exhaustive on the design front. The Nexon is likely to get a wide LED light Bar as DRLs as the headlamp cluster may move downwards on the bumper. The side profile will remain unchanged for the most part, but the rear end will see a new set of tail lamps, along with a new bumper. The alloy wheel design seems to be inspired by those seen on the Tata Harrier EV.





Inside the cabin, the Tata Nexon Facelift will feature a new steering wheel, which is now revealed in complete disguise. The two-spoke steering wheel looks premium with a piano-black finish for the hub with buttons around it and was first seen in the Tata Curvv Concept. Furthermore, there’s no Tata logo on the hub, and it is assumed to be hiding underneath the plastic cover and could be an illuminated one. The wheel gets a flat button, and also, the buttons on it could possibly be touch-enabled.

The Tata Nexon facelift is reported to get a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, which is currently available in the Nexon EV Max Dark Edition, currently. The unit also gets wireless Android Auto & Apple Carplay. While the steering wheel will, of course, be new, there will be a more premium instrument cluster on offer. Other features could include a new gear lever and high-res rear camera.

The Tata Nexon facelift is expected to retain its outgoing powertrain choices - 1.2L turbo-petrol and 1.5L turbo-diesel and will get a manual as well as an automatic unit. While there's an AMT unit as of now, it can borrow the DCT gearbox from the Tata Altroz.

The popular compact SUV will be launched around the festive season in India with a starting price of a shade higher than Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level trim. Prices of the top-spec trim may go up to Rs 15 lakh, ex-showroom.