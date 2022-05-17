BGauss D15 electric scooter unveiled in India, gets 115 km battery range

BGauss unveiled its third electric scooter D15 on May 16 which comes after B8 and A2 electric scooters. These electric scooters have been well-received by consumers across the country. D15 is a 100 percent ‘Made in India’ electric scooter that comes with smart features, stylish design, strong and sturdy body, the Mumbai-based company said in a statement. The electric scooter is powered by a 3.2 kWh Li-ion battery, and it can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in just 7 seconds in sports mode. It comes with two ride modes -- Eco and Sport -- that can be charged fully in 5.5 hours and has an ARAI-certified range of 115 km.

"The D15 aims to cater to the growing demands of the EV enthusiasts in the country by offering a stylish, smart, and reliable product, which blends technology with a superior riding experience," BGauss Auto founder and Managing Director Hemant Kabra said.

The model comes with various features like a removable battery, in-built navigation, digital speedometer, Bluetooth connectivity, keyless start, USB port for mobile charging, call, and notification alerts. The scooter will be completely compatible with a mobile app.

With this, BGauss will amplify its base to higher range, design, safety, security, and power being at the forefront of the company’s vision. BGauss currently has 100 showrooms all over the country and is gearing to gain a stronger foothold across India by the end of 2022.

(With inputs from PTI)

