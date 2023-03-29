BYD India Partners Evera To Deliver 100 New e6 Electric Vehicles

Electric vehicle manufacturer BYD India has partnered with Evera to deliver 100 units of All-New e6. Evera a company that provides app-based cab services in the national capital has inked one of the largest orders for an EV fleet in India. The partnership of these companies working with electric vehicles is expected to expand the presence of BYD in the Indian market.

BYD’s All-New e6 is India’s first premium electric MPV which comes equipped with 71.7 kWh Blade Battery supporting a WLTC (city) range of 520km and a WLTC (combined) range of 415km with just a single charge, furthermore, it supports DC fast charging allowing a charge from 30% to 80% within 35 minutes. Designed for a smooth and comfortable ride, the All-New e6 comes with a large boot space of 580 L.

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicles of BYD India, said, “We are delighted to receive one of the largest All-New e6 order from Evera. We will be delivering 100 BYD All-New e6 electric vehicles over the next few months to add to their electric vehicles fleet. The performance of the All-New e6 is very encouraging and we expect to witness a sustainable growth with surging popularity of electric vehicles in the national capital.”

“BYD India aims to associate with like-minded organizations focusing on fleet electrification across the country. We are devoted to reducing carbon emissions and increasing awareness of EV adoption and sustainable development. We will bring more such e-mobility solutions for India”, added, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan.

Nimish Trivedi, CEO & Co-Founder, Evera said, “With BYD All-New e6, we are excited to continue our electric vehicle fleet operation with our shared value of sustainable energy solutions that come together to help reduce carbon emissions. This complements our goal to expand the grid of e-mobility across the nation and eventually onto a global stage. Evera is proud to associate with BYD India and is honored to be part of the Blade Battery technology that powers the future of e-mobility.”

“We are committed to putting in all efforts to reduce carbon emissions, assisting the government to achieve its target of zero carbon emissions by 2070. It is a journey that we are eagerly looking forward to contributing to,” he added.