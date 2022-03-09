Delhi govt initiates process to set up dedicated cell for facilitating adoption of E-vehicles

The Delhi government invited applications for the appointment of a chief executive officer and professionals to handle work as it starts the process of setting up a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) cell.

The Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) has invited applications for the post of chief executive officer or project manager, two deputy directors, and two young professionals on a contract basis for two years.

"By setting up the EV cell and augmenting our human resource capacity, we are confident that we would be able to attract the best talent to give a spurt to our electric vehicle vision," Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

Also read: Elon Musk's dream of cheaper electric cars dashed by Ukraine- Russia war: Report

The EV cell mandated by the policy will function under the aegis of the DTIDC, an agency of the transport department.

The EV policy was implemented on August 7, 2020, with a vision to make Delhi the electric vehicle capital of the country. The main goal of the policy is to accelerate the pace of adoption of electric vehicles across different segments, especially in the mass category of two-wheelers, public or shared transport vehicles, and goods carriers.

The primary objective of the EV Cell is to support and accelerate the implementation of the electric vehicle policy through facilitating the disbursement of demand incentives and charging stations.

It will also be involved with facilitating the deployment of EV charging infrastructure in collaboration with the departments concerned, recommendations for further policy interventions, and other matters that may be necessary for driving the adoption of EVs in Delhi, the transport department said in a statement.

With inputs from PTI

Live TV

#mute