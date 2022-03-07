DTC to deploy 1,500 electric buses in Delhi under CESL 'Grand Challenge'

An initiative of Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) has gained in-principle approval from the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Board for the deployment of 1,500 electric buses to be used in the national capital, officials said. Board members authorized DTC's chairman to take further necessary actions on the matter during their meeting last week.

In the first phase of its 'Grand Challenge' scheme, CESL plans to deploy 5,450 single-decker buses and 130 double-deckers in five metropolises -- Bangalore, Delhi, Surat, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

The DTC Board approved the engagement of 1,500 AC low-floor electric buses of which, 921 buses are under FAME-II scheme and 579 buses are under non-FAME-II category.

The DTC Board has directed the managing director to negotiate with the Delhi government the matter of funds amounting to Rs 318.45 crore as subsidy for 579 buses in the non-FAME-II category, along with necessary funds for the establishment of electric infrastructure.

Twelve depots of DTC have been approved by the Board for parking, operation and maintenance of these electric buses, officials said.

CESL is an entirely owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) under the Ministry of Heavy Industries' FAME II program. As many as 5,580 electric buses, including 130 double-deckers, will be procured under the biggest-ever tender launched by CESL in January 2022.

On that occasion, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot stated that the Kejriwal government would achieve 100 percent electrification of buses. The Delhi Transport Corporation will soon deploy 1500 e-buses under CESL's Grand Challenge scheme. The first lot of e-buses are expected to hit the roads by July this year.

The DTC Board in its meeting also approved the request of Ecolife company for acceptance and operation of 198 electric buses to be supplied from March 3 to 27 under FAME II scheme.

With inputs from PTI

