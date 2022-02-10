Electric KTM Duke motorcycle confirmed, to share tech with Husqvarna E-Pilen

As per the recent reports, KTM is pushing forward to bring forth an electric Duke motorcycle. With this new electric bike, KTM may step into the electric 2-wheeler segment. The timing of the news is essential as Husqvarna also revealed an electric motorcycle recently.

Husqvarna is the sister company of KTM and recently revealed the E-Pilen, one of its new electric motorcycles. With the E-Pilen, they entered the electric 2-wheeler segment, which KTM will probably mimic with the electric Duke. As per the reports, the base of Duke's electric tech will be the same as the E-Pilen.

Sharing the same base with E-Pilen, E-Duke is expected to have a 5.5kWh battery pack producing 10 KW of power. In other words, it will give out around 13.4bhp, which is almost equal to KTM Duke 125, producing 14 bhp.

Also read: Exclusive: What is EV retrofitting and how to convert your old vehicle into electric?

The expected specs show us that the new electric Duke will be more of an entry-level motorcycle. Though there is no information about the pricing, even though it is expected to be cost-effective, being an entry-level motorcycle.

In terms of appearance, the electric Duke will have a frame and rear suspension that are extremely similar to its Swedish equivalent. As the photograph of the bike prototype implies, there will also be traditional KTM body lines. However, there is no official information on whether these bikes will be launched in India.

Live TV

#mute