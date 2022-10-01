NewsElectric Vehicles
ELON MUSK

Elon Musk claims Tesla Cybertruck is both, truck and boat; Here's what he meant

The information about the Tesla Cybertruck being capable of crossing rivers, lakes, or seas came via Tesla CEO Elon Musk's official Twitter handle, based on an IANS report

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 08:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Tesla Cybertruck is still to be delivered
  • The Cybertruck can cross water bodies
  • Deliveries of Tesla Cybertruck will begin in mid-2023

Trending Photos

Elon Musk claims Tesla Cybertruck is both, truck and boat; Here's what he meant

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, stated that the company's future Cybertruck will "serve briefly as a boat" and aid in navigating rivers and other bodies of water. The goal, according to Musk, is for a Cybertruck to be able to cross the water between South Padre Island in Texas and SpaceX's Starbase. Meanwhile, he also mentions that the Cybertruck is waterproof and hence is capable of going through these water bodies. He also says in his tweet that the truck can even cross seas that "are not too choppy."

"Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren`t too choppy," he tweeted. "Needs be able to get from Starbase to South Padre Island, which requires crossing the channel." During the quarter`s earnings call, Musk said that Tesla could start deliveries of its upcoming Cybertruck in mid-2023.

"We will bring another level of simplicity and manufacturing improvements with Cybertruck and future products that we are not quite ready to talk about now, but I think will be very exciting to unveil in the future," he told analysts earlier. The tech billionaire also said that with Cybertruck and other products, the company will add a new level of production efficiency and simplicity. He believes that the Cybertruck will be the company`s "best product ever."

Also read: Exclusive: Ola Electric to work on EV motorcycle for India, hails new Battery Standards – Watch Video

With inputs from IANS

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'high commands' will there be in Congress?
DNA Video
DNA: Business of Fake News against India exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 30, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day
DNA Video
DNA: Now all women, married or unmarried, have right to safe abortion in India!