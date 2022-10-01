Elon Musk claims Tesla Cybertruck is both, truck and boat; Here's what he meant

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, stated that the company's future Cybertruck will "serve briefly as a boat" and aid in navigating rivers and other bodies of water. The goal, according to Musk, is for a Cybertruck to be able to cross the water between South Padre Island in Texas and SpaceX's Starbase. Meanwhile, he also mentions that the Cybertruck is waterproof and hence is capable of going through these water bodies. He also says in his tweet that the truck can even cross seas that "are not too choppy."

"Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren`t too choppy," he tweeted. "Needs be able to get from Starbase to South Padre Island, which requires crossing the channel." During the quarter`s earnings call, Musk said that Tesla could start deliveries of its upcoming Cybertruck in mid-2023.

Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren’t too choppy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2022

"We will bring another level of simplicity and manufacturing improvements with Cybertruck and future products that we are not quite ready to talk about now, but I think will be very exciting to unveil in the future," he told analysts earlier. The tech billionaire also said that with Cybertruck and other products, the company will add a new level of production efficiency and simplicity. He believes that the Cybertruck will be the company`s "best product ever."

With inputs from IANS