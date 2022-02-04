Exclusive: Electric 2-wheelers are at the forefront of India's EV Transition

Without a doubt, the EV market is gaining form, and we feel that COVID-19 has established a pivotal year for all EV categories. While the EV industry, like any other automotive industry, will undoubtedly bear the brunt of COVID-19, the clearer skies and cleaner air in even the most polluted cities will surely leave a lasting impression in the minds of customers about how they can breathe easy and remain healthy if society shifts to e-mobility.

The triple danger of a global pandemic, climate change, rising crude oil costs have increased demand for sustainable transportation. It's no surprise that people prefer alternative electric vehicles over traditional gasoline-powered cars. As the electricity and transportation industries experience technological upheaval and innovation, the potential for shifting to E-Mobility via Electric Vehicles (EVs) is limitless.

Increased expenditures in the mass manufacture of electric vehicles are already benefiting consumers. The current generation models deliver the same performance and comforts as their fossil-fuel-fuelled predecessors while also costing virtually the same as conventionally powered vehicles, thanks to lowering battery prices. Compared to the previous year, India has experienced significant progress in adopting electric two-wheelers, with a 132 per cent rise in sales in 2021.

Furthermore, with Tesla's announcement, Indian customers have become more interested in adopting electric automobiles. Despite the industry's difficulties, the total number of electric vehicles sold in India this year was around 3,11,339, of which 2,33,971 were two-wheelers. The pertinent factor that has worked in favour of electric two-wheelers post-COVID-19 is the choice of switching over from crowded mass transport to the sensibly priced electric two-wheelers with almost the exact cost of commuting as of public transportation.

Furthermore, as fossil fuel prices rise, individuals in the middle class are changing their emphasis to E-scooters to save money. Most people in rural and urban regions choose two-wheelers as their form of transportation since it is both viable and economical. Maintaining a combustion engine vehicle is very tough, but e-scooters and motorcycles are less challenging to maintain and more cost-effective in every way.

A few attempts, such as selling electric two-wheelers without batteries and charging customers for the batteries as fuel, have opened up new potential for the sector and the business. In light of the global climate change catastrophe, this part of the EV market has been green and positive. In contrast to the West, India's e-mobility transition is centred on low-cost, zero-emission transportation.

By 2030, sales of electric scooters is expected to cross 2 million a year, even as most car makers resist bringing electric cars to India as the roadblocks for scooters are fewer. Scooters are lighter than vehicles, which allows them to use less powerful, less expensive batteries. The scooters can also be charged fast and inexpensively, frequently utilizing existing plug outlets in houses, and their prices are comparable to gasoline-powered ones. Electric Two-wheelers also comes with the option of a removable battery system. Furthermore, the battery size is less than that of a three-wheeled or four-wheeled vehicles. Overall, it is a cost-benefit analysis.

Along with this, a lot is going on in terms of two-wheeler technology and innovation. Electric two-wheelers are the way of the future, as they require less maintenance and are embedded with several new tech features compared to traditional scooters. It has all of the advanced features, such as a digital speedometer, classic and edgy styling, reverse gears, cruise control, and various personalization possibilities. Furthermore, with newer models and self-charging technology, extended journeys are not far off in the future.

The ever-increasing network of charging stations around the world has aided this development. As a result, "range anxiety," which was previously a critical barrier to widespread adoption of Electric vehicles, is starting to fade. There is a line of sight now, with buyers and government support greater acceptance. Electric two-wheelers can substantially contribute to the development of sustainable urban & rural mobility, mitigating climate change.

This article is authored by Anmol Bohre, MD & Co-founder, Enigma Automobiles. All views are personal.

