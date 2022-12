'Just buy a Tesla...' Elon Musk advises US President Joe Biden to buy an Electric Car

Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and new owner of micro blogging website Twitter is often in news for one reason or another. In his recent such adventures, Musk advised President of the United States Joe Biden to buy a Tesla electric car. The US President recently revealed plans to build 5 lakh electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the country and announced the release of the first round of funding for a nationwide EV charging network, financing the construction of stations in 35 states. "We're building 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations across the country. The great American road trip will be fully electrified," posted Biden on Twitter.

Following his post on Twiiter, Elon Musk replied: "Or you can just buy a Tesla". Biden further posted from his official POTUS account: "You hired me to get things done - I hope I'm making you proud." Musk again replied: "I kinda like this post tbh (to be honest)".

Or you can just buy a Tesla — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 4, 2022

Earlier this year, Musk said no one was watching Biden after the President did not mention Tesla during his State of the Union speech. "Nobody is watching the State of the Union," Musk told CNBC.

Biden had touted the combined $18 billion investments by Ford and GM to build electric vehicles, while Tesla was not mentioned in Biden`s address to the nation. Musk later tweeted directly to Biden, saying "Tesla has created over 50,000 US jobs building electric vehicles and is investing more than double GM + Ford combined".

Biden "is treating the American public like fools" the Tesla CEO had said. However, in his first-ever public acknowledgement of Musk-run Tesla`s contribution to the world of EVs, Biden had said in February that the country is building a reliable national public charging network to counter Chinese challenge in the EV market.

"From iconic companies like GM and Ford building out new electric vehicle production to Tesla, our nation`s largest electric vehicle manufacturer, to innovative younger companies, manufacturing is coming back to America after decades," he had said.

