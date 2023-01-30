Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV Bookings Cross 10,000 Units, Waiting Period Extends Upto 7 Months

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., the Indian UV maker recorded over 10,000 bookings for their recently launched electric SUV, Mahindra XUV400, since bookings commenced on January 26, 2023. Mahindra opened the bookings for its first electric SUV in 34 cities and the SUV was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 15.99 lakh. This translates to an approx. waiting period of seven-month for the delivery of the vehicle.

Launched earlier this month, the all-electric SUV is being offered to first 5,000 bookings for each of the two variants at a starting price of Rs 15.99 lakh. Mahindra aims to deliver 20,000 units of the XUV400 within a year of its launch based on current supply chain visibility. The deliveries of the XUV400 will begin in March 2023 for XUV400 EL and during the upcoming Diwali festive season for XUV400 EC.

The new XUV400 is launched in 2 variants XUV400 EC & XUV 400EL. The XUV400EL is powered by a 39.4kWh lithium-ion battery and will offer an MIDC range of up to 456 km. The XUV400EC is powered by a 34.5kWh lithium-ion battery and will offer an MIDC range of 375 km.

The Mahindra XUV400 EV is the fastest-made-in-India electric SUV with 0-100 kmph in just 8.3 seconds. This performance comes from a massive torque output of more than 300 Nm. Dimension-wise, the Mahindra XUV400 is a mid-size SUV, which is 4.2 metres in length and is the widest car in its segment. That lends it a planted, muscular profile and increased boot space of 378 litres, which is higher than that of the XUV300.

The electric SUV is loaded with features on the inside. It comes with an electric sunroof, 6 airbags, 16-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, automatic climate control, a touchscreen infotainment unit and more. Furthermore, the XUV400 gets multiple driving modes, which tweak the steering, throttle, and re-gen response - Fun, Fast, Fearless. It gets the segment-first single-pedal drive mode ‘Lively mode’ for a seamless and effortless driving experience in dense traffic.