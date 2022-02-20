Ninety One cycles announces the launch of Meraki S7 at Rs 34,999! Check EMI available on THESE e-bikes

Ninety One Cycles has announced the launch of their latest electric bike, Meraki S7. The e-bike is priced at Rs 34,999 and has features such as Shimano Tourney 7-Speed Gearset, 5-Mode Pedal Assist, and has a smart LCD for the convenience of the users.

It is the second E-bike to be presented by Ninety One after Meraki. The bike has all the features of the original Meraki and is enabled with 160 MM disk brakes and Hi-Traction Nylon Tyres which ensures safety and assurance to the riders.

“With Meraki S7, our objective is to introduce a well-designed, engineering-led E-bike to address the needs of urban mobility for the consumer looking to ride 30-40 km per day. We are confident that the addition of the all-new Meraki S7 will strengthen the E-bike portfolio and further enhance customer experience. The lock and key make it tamper-proof whereas E-brakes and throttle will enable safety and comfort,” said Sachin Chopra, Co-Founder, and CEO, Ninety One.

Founded in 2015, Ninety One has launched a range of innovative yet affordable products. As per sources, now customers can get Ninety One electric cycles with exciting deals and discounts at the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.

A range of Ninety One cycles is available on EMIs starting from Rs 3,000 along with the other cashback offers.

Customers can now purchase Ninety One electric cycles with No Cost EMI plans using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. “They can also choose the option of flexible repayment tenor with no extra charges. The EMI Stores zero down payment policy covers some products that remain exempted from the lump-sum deposit made during the purchase,” said an official.

Some of the top products available at the EMI Store include:

-Ninety One Meraki 27.5T Single Speed Dual Disc Electric Bicycle (Silver and Grey) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs 5,334 with zero down payment and up to Rs 1,000 cashback

-Ninety One Meraki 27.5T Single Speed Dual Disc Electric Bicycle (Orange and Grey) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs 5,334 with zero down payment and up to Rs 1,000 cashback

-Ninety One Meraki 27.5T Single Speed Dual Disc Electric Bicycle (Black and Red) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs 5,334 with zero down payment and up to Rs 1,000 cashback.

To shop for Ninety One electric cycles on EMI from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, you can log on to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.

