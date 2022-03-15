Ola S1 Pro electric scooter now available in Holi-special 'Gerua' colour; bookings to open on THESE dates

On March 14, Ola Electric said it will open the next purchase window for its electric scooter S1 Pro on March 17-18 with an exclusive special edition colour ‘Gerua', with a glossy finish.

The Bengaluru-based company said this colour will only be available for the two days of Holi on March 17 and 18, Ola Electric said in a statement.

Holi Haiiiiiii!

THE NEXT PURCHASE WINDOW OPENS ON HOLI for all and Gerua available exclusively on 17th & 18th March only!

Let's #PlayLikeAPro pic.twitter.com/JpMDtRhU2F — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) March 14, 2022

"All customers who have reservations will be eligible for an exclusive early access to purchase on 17th while all other customers will be able to buy on 18th of March. The Gerua color can only be purchased on 17th and 18th and will not be available later," the company said.

Customers can also buy any of the other 10 colours the S1 Pro already comes in, it added. The entirely digital payment process will be through the Ola app only.

Also read: Delhi govt to soon install multiple EV charging points at Metro stations

"The dispatch of these new orders of Ola S1 Pro from the Ola Futurefactory will start April 2022 onwards and be delivered to customers' doorsteps," it added. The company is currently ramping up the production and deliveries of the Ola S1 Pro scooter to meet the overwhelming customer demand, the Bhavish Aggarwal-led company stated.

(With inputs from PTI)

Live TV

#mute