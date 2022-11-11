PM Narendra Modi praises Karnataka for being at the forefront of electric vehicle manufacturing in India

During his visit to the Southern state for inaugurating various developmental projects, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Karnataka for being at the forefront of electric vehicle manufacturing in the country. He said that the State is progressing with the strength of "double engine". PM Modi inaugurated the Terminal 2 of Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport and also flagged off South India's first Vande Bharat Express train to run between Chennai and Mysuru via Bengaluru.

Hailing the contribution of Karnataka to the country's development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Bengaluru city represents the country's start-up spirit which has placed India in a separate league.

"Today, Karnataka got its first Vande Bharat Express train. Along with that, a new terminal at Bengaluru airport was inaugurated which was the requirement of the people of Bengaluru," said PM Modi.

"Today's event is an example of our Yuva's spirit. The Vande Bharat train flagged off today is a glimpse of New India's identity," he said. He said that a startup is not only an organisation, it is the faith and ambition to achieve greater heights in the progress of a nation. The Prime Minister said India is known all over the world for its startups and Bengaluru plays a vital role in getting India established as a startup hub.

"Bengaluru represents the 'Start-up' spirit. Across the world, India is known for its start-ups. Karnataka is also getting benefitted from the investment happening in the country," PM Modi said.

Bengaluru houses many electric vehicle start ups in India, including Ola Electric, which is the biggest EV maker in the country. Apart from Ola, country's first ever indigenous electric vehicle maker Maini started its journey from Bengluru and was later acquired by Mahindra.