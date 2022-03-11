Poise launches NX-120 and Grace EV scooters with swappable batteries

Poise Scooters, a subsidiary of Bengaluru-based Nisiki Technologies Pvt Ltd, has announced the launch of two new electric scooter models, the NX-120, priced at Rs 1.24 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Grace. Replaceable batteries will be included with Poise scooters, which can be swapped out and charged using regular household outlets.

Powered by the NMC (Nickel, Manganese and Cobalt) based Li-ion batteries, the Poise NX-120 has a range of 110 km to 140 km per full charge and can achieve a top speed of 55 kmph. The NX-120 is approved by ARAI, a nodal agency for certification of vehicles in India. Poise is also working on their upcoming model, Zuink, which is to achieve a top speed of 90 kmph.

The manufacturing facility of the EV maker is located in Yeshwanthpur Industrial Suburb Bengaluru and can manufacture 30,000 vehicles in the first year, with a capability to increase to 100,000 vehicles in the second year.

Ease of use is the core of poise models NX-120 and Grace. The company has partnered with swapping stations and P2P charging partners so that users may charge their vehicles whenever and wherever they choose.

Poise has devised a handy portable battery that can be charged at apartments using an appropriate 220-volt power socket, just like any other electric appliance.

Poise E-scooters have a host of other innovative features, including Bluetooth connectivity, USB charging points, tubeless tyres, front and rear combi-brake systems, and more legroom. Poise’s scooters can seat two adults and are available in five colours.

"The term ‘poise’ refers to being ‘well balanced’,” remarked Vittal Belandor, Managing Director, Nisiki Technologies Pvt Ltd and alumnus of NITK Surathkal, speaking at the event. “We aim to strike a balance between technological breakthroughs, cost, accessibility, and sustainability. We hope to be a big part of the EV revolution and contribute to a cleaner India by providing technologically advanced features, ease of manoeuvrability, and affordable ownership."

