Tesla to recall 130,000 electric vehicles due to overheating issue

Following an overheating issue that may cause the center touchscreen display to malfunction, the United States’ auto safety regulator has asked Tesla to recall about 130,000 vehicles on May 10. The recall covers all Tesla models made in 2021 and 2022 and the electric-vehicle maker will provide an over-the-air software update to resolve the issue, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The infotainment system’s CPU overheating could prevent the center screen from displaying images from the rearview camera, warning lights and other information, the NHTSA said.

Tesla recalled 48,000 Model 3 Performance vehicles in the U.S. in April for an issue that may not display the speedometer when in "Track Mode."

