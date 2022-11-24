Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle launched in India at Rs 3.80 lakh, gets range up to 307 km

Ultraviolette has finally launched the F77 electric bike in India priced at Rs 3.80 lakh. The new electric bike comes in three variants namely, Airstrike, Laser, and Shadow. The Ultraviolette F77 is powered by a 10.5 kWh battery pack that will have an IDC range of up to 307 km (top variant). The new Ultraviolette F77 electric bike comes in an 'aviation inspired design' and can go from 0-60 in less than 3 second and has a top speed of 150. The Ultraviolette F77 electric bike can cover up to 300 km in single charge. The Ultraviolette F77 battery pack has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. Moreover, the Ultraviolette F77 comes with 30 kw power and 100 nm torque.

The Ultraviollette comes with three modes, the Glide mode, the Combat mode and the ballistic ride modes. The Ultraviolette F77 electric bike drives in with V signature headlights, high handle bar with low seat high at max level possible, a TFT display that will show information to the rider, and also has connectivity features.

According to Ultraviolette, the F77 has 2.5X higher battery capacity than existing electric two-wheelers in India. The electric bike comes with two charging options Standard charger and boost charger. The complete battery architecture and battery management system of the electric motorcycle have been designed and developed in-house by Ultraviolette.

The F77's battery has been put through accelerated ageing and thermal stress testing, the company claimed. The company said that it has gone through five generations of battery development and 14 generations of BMS advancements in the F77.

Ultraviolette also launched a limited edition F77 and the bikes will be numbered from 1 to 77. Dalquer Salman and Ranvijay are investors in Ultraviolette. People who have been waiting to own this e-bike can book the electric vehicle for a token amount of Rs 23,000. Delivery to begin in January 2023 in Bengaluru.