Upcoming Hyundai IONIQ 5 attempts fastest EV drive to 7 wonders of India

Hyundai Motor India Limited has today flagged off the Hyundai IONIQ 5 EV from its corporate headquarters in Gurugram, Haryana, by Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India as it sets out to explore the Wonders of India. As revealed by Hyundai, this will be the fastest EV drive to 7 wonders of India. The IONIQ 5 starts its journey from Gurugram and will eventually go to 7 destinations - Golden Temple in Punjab, Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh, Temples of Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh, Ancient Ruins of Nalanda in Bihar, Konark Sun Temple in Odisha, Hampi in Karnataka, and Gomteshwara Statue in Karnataka.

Commenting on the 8 Wonder exploration drive, Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai has been leading the charge across the spectrum of Technology and Innovation at a global scale. Today, we are witnessing a seamless amalgamation of technology and architecture that has come a long way with iconic wonders standing testament to the might of Human Imagination. Hyundai has also been working tirelessly to create such an icon that will truly revolutionize the EV landscape, as an ever green engineering marvel. Today, I am glad to flag off the 8 Wonder exploration by Hyundai IONIQ 5.”

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 EV is expected to make its debut in the Indian market at the coming 2023 Auto Expo. Based on the E-GMP skateboard architecture, the IONIQ 5 gets a large 77.4 kWh battery pack that sends power to an electric motor developing 325 PS of peak power and 605 Nm of max torque. The claimed range for the AWD trims of the EV stands at 417 km, whereas lower 2WD trims get a claimed range of 458 km. Also, via a fast charger, it can be juiced up from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes.