हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anil Deshmukh

Enforcement Directorate files chargesheet in money laundering case, names ex-Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh, his sons as accused

Anil Deshmukh was arrested by the ED on November 1 this year in connection with the case and is currently in judicial custody.

Enforcement Directorate files chargesheet in money laundering case, names ex-Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh, his sons as accused

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday filed a supplementary chargesheet against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with a money laundering case.

The probe agency filed the 7,000-page charge sheet, which also names Deshmukh's sons as accused in the case, before a special court here assigned to hear matters related to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had earlier filed a charge sheet against 14 accused, including Deshmukh's private secretary (an additional collector-rank officer) Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde. Deshmukh was arrested by the ED on November 1 this year in connection with the case and is currently in judicial custody.

The ED had launched a probe against Deshmukh and his associates after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed an FIR against the senior NCP leader on April 21 this year on charges of corruption and misuse of official position.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anil DeshmukhEnforcement Directoratemoney laundering caseMaharashtraCBI
Next
Story

Shivraj Singh Chouhan extends 'corona curfew' for 15 days in Madhya Pradesh

Must Watch

PT5M17S

Bollywood Breaking: Kapil's fun with Ramcharan and NTR