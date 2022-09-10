Ahmad Mousavi's ‘The Milky Way’, an album created with 8 tracks - from Earth to Mars

Noted artist Ahmad Mousavi has come up with his latest album ‘The Milky Way’ that is created from 8 tracks Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune. This album, in harmony with its name, brings you a peaceful journey to the Milky Way galaxy with music. Mousavi, who is coming up with singles with international collaborations, says that music has seen drastic changes over the period of time.

"The music in ancient times (according to my review of ancient music in Iran) was very complex and written with hard lyrics and deep concepts. In the present time, we see the simplicity of the music and we see changes in the instruments and the tone of the music. Finally, the culture of the old time is different from the present time and the music is progressing, this is very good in my opinion and I feel that the music will be much more advanced in the future," says Mousavi.

He further says that music is a sacred art, because music has a direct relationship with the human soul. According to Mousavi, the positive feeling he gets from the music is the best part of his job. "The positive feeling I get from my fans. It's a wonderful feeling to see that many people like the works I've created and find peace with them," he concludes.