Ahmed Khan

Ahmed Khan and his wife arrive in their desi swanky batmobile car at 'The Batman' movie screening - Watch

Ahmed Khan gifted his wife Shaira on her birthday last year with a swanky Batmobile car. 

Ahmed Khan and his wife arrive in their desi swanky batmobile car at &#039;The Batman&#039; movie screening - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Choreographer turned Bollywood director Ahmed Khan and wife Shaira turned heads as they arrived in a swanky Batmobile car for The Batman movie screening last night.  The B-Town couple reached the Citi Mall in Mumbai to watch Robert Pattinson starrer actioner and that too in style. 

Ahmed Khan gifted his wife Shaira on her birthday last year with a swanky Batmobile car. He bought her a rare super Batmobile car which is reportedly based on the vehicle driven by Hollywood star Michael Keaton in 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns respectively.

Popular celeb pap Viral Bhayani took to Instagram and dropped the video.

The limited-edition Batmobile car was gifted to Shaira on her birthday recently. Reportedly, this limited-edition Batmobile has been manufactured by Gotham Motors and assembled by Executive ModCar Trendz (EMT) and guess what? the luxury car reached its owner's house from the US after an 8-month long wait. 

Well, Serum Institute's Adar Poonawalla was the first one to own a luxury rare Batmobile in India. 

 

Tags:
Ahmed KhanBatmobile carthe batmanahmed khan batmobile car
