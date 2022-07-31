NewsBuzz
AKSHAY KUMAR

Bizarre 'statue' scene of Akshay Kumar-Suniel Shetty from 'Sapoot' sparks laughter riot among fans: Viral video

An emotional scene from a 1996 released film has left the viewers stunned. The Twitteratis are having a field day over the actors going 'statue' with their dead sister.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 05:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Bizarre 'statue' scene of Akshay Kumar-Suniel Shetty from 'Sapoot' sparks laughter riot among fans: Viral video

NEW DELHI: In recent times, we came across several daily soaps on Indian television that were heavily trolled for their absurd content. a scene from the 1996 movie 'Sapoot' has triggered laughter online. A video featuring Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty from their 90s released 'Sapoot' has been making waves on social media. The brief scene from the film shows science and logic going for a toss and this has left social media users rolling on the floor laughing.

The viral clip shows both Akshay and Suniel trying to save their sister Anju from falling off a high-rise building. They are seen asking Anju to stop as she continues to weep and asks them not to come close to her. However, she suddenly loses her control and slips and, her brothers run towards her and somehow hold her hands tightly. However, she slips through their hand, and also unties a rakhi from Suniel's wrist. The woman falls to her death with bruises on her face whereas the two actors can be seen screaming 'statue' and showing its signal in unison to her. 
 
The hilarious viral clip has been shared by a Twitter user, who captioned it writing, "Exactly why I still have cable in my house!"

The viral video has garnered over one thousand likes on Twitter. 

Speaking of the film, 'Sapoot' is a 1996 action-thriller film and is directed by Jagdish A Sharma. The plot of the film revolves around the life of two brothers, played by Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty, who are shattered after the murder of their father, played by Kader Khan. The two brothers avenge the death of their father and bring down deadly gangsters,  Preme Chopra and Mukesh Rishi.  Karisma Kapoor and Sonali Bendre play wives of Akshay and Suniel respectively. The film was declared 'average' at the Box Office.

Live Tv

Akshay KumarSuniel ShettySapootviral Sapoot sceneSapoot viral sceneSapoot statue sceneAkshay SunielAkshay Kumar viral sceneAkshay Suniel viral sceneSapoot viral scneeBollywood

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How 'Smart' is your smart watch?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel can revoke citizenship of disloyal citizens
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of happiness from Nashik's village
DNA Video
DNA: When will IAF bid adieu to MiG-21?
DNA Video
DNA: What was the main reasons behind the crash of the MiG?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How MiG crashes are affecting the morale of Airmen?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Are there any other leaders like Partha Chatterjee in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Analysis of Partha's 'Currency Empire'
DNA Video
DNA: 'Corruption free' India, just a dream?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 29, 2022