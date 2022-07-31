NEW DELHI: In recent times, we came across several daily soaps on Indian television that were heavily trolled for their absurd content. a scene from the 1996 movie 'Sapoot' has triggered laughter online. A video featuring Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty from their 90s released 'Sapoot' has been making waves on social media. The brief scene from the film shows science and logic going for a toss and this has left social media users rolling on the floor laughing.

The viral clip shows both Akshay and Suniel trying to save their sister Anju from falling off a high-rise building. They are seen asking Anju to stop as she continues to weep and asks them not to come close to her. However, she suddenly loses her control and slips and, her brothers run towards her and somehow hold her hands tightly. However, she slips through their hand, and also unties a rakhi from Suniel's wrist. The woman falls to her death with bruises on her face whereas the two actors can be seen screaming 'statue' and showing its signal in unison to her.



The hilarious viral clip has been shared by a Twitter user, who captioned it writing, "Exactly why I still have cable in my house!"

The viral video has garnered over one thousand likes on Twitter.

Dude. I have watched this entire film. One day I want to do a podcast with you on this. — Denial Sloss (Rohit) (@rohshah07) July 23, 2022

Recently we were discussing Sapoot. @faahil pointed out his admiration for Johnny lever's character along with Tinu Anand's character in Gambler. Cc- @DaKingInDaNorff pic.twitter.com/89y8i00SmC July 23, 2022

Thanks for sharing. I've got rid of tradi TV/Sat TV together but I sure realize that one misses out stumbling upon such gems while flipping through the channels. On-demand = only classy. But who will do justice to classy trashy stuff like this — Dinesh Rathi (@dineshsrathi) July 23, 2022

At 0.08 sec both are seen holding hands bt why did they do this to her after that. pic.twitter.com/QddArPuavc — An!sh (Anish Sharma) (@Anishiscool99) July 24, 2022

@pavneetgill menu lageya sachi statue ho jayegi — TrBn8R (@JassiOyee) July 24, 2022

They should have tried 'pause', may be. I am sure she took the statue thing a little more literally given that she was clearly under distress & hence may have misconstrued. July 24, 2022

I didn't watch this movie. But, it seems these siblings used to play the statue game when they were kids. As a last resort they had no choice but to utter this word when there were no hopes. It's mere emotional, not logical.



The criticism is harsh, without understanding context. — Chulbul Panda _ (@LOLPramukh) July 28, 2022

Speaking of the film, 'Sapoot' is a 1996 action-thriller film and is directed by Jagdish A Sharma. The plot of the film revolves around the life of two brothers, played by Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty, who are shattered after the murder of their father, played by Kader Khan. The two brothers avenge the death of their father and bring down deadly gangsters, Preme Chopra and Mukesh Rishi. Karisma Kapoor and Sonali Bendre play wives of Akshay and Suniel respectively. The film was declared 'average' at the Box Office.