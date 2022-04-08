हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Yami Gautam

Dasvi: Yami Gautam extremely upset about 'disrespectful' review on her performance, calls it 'heartbreaking'

Yami Gautam known for her films such as 'A Thursday', 'Uri' and 'Bala' recently expressed her dismay with the review of her performance in 'Dasvi' by a popular entertainment portal.

New Delhi: Actress Yami Gautam who's recent film 'Dasvi' released on Netflix on April 7 has strongly reacted to a review on her performance penned by a critic from Anupama Chopra's Film Companion. 

Yami was dismayed by the review and called it 'disrespectful' and 'heartbreaking'. The 'Uri' star requested the entertainment portal to not 'review' her performance in films.

Before sharing the Twitter thread, Yami mentioned that she is open to constructive criticism but not when a platform consistently tries to 'pull her down'.

She had also attached a screenshot of the review article which read: "Yami Gautam is no longer the dead girlfriend in Hindi films, but the combative smile is starting to get repetitive."

The actress had voiced her opinion against the scathing review on Thursday on Twitter. Her posts read, "Before I say anything else, I’d like to say that I usually take constructive criticism in my stride. But when a certain platform keeps trying to pull you down consistently, I felt it necessary to speak up about it."

"My recent films & performances include 'A Thursday', 'Bala', 'Uri' etc & yet this is qualified as a 'review' of my work! It's extremely disrespectful!"

"It takes years of hard work for anyone & especially a self-made actor like me to keep proving our mettle again & again with every opportunity. This is what it comes down to from certain reputed portals!"

"It's heartbreaking since I did look up to @FilmCompanion once upon a time, like many of us, but I don't seek that since long now! I would request you not to 'review' my performance henceforth ! I'll find grace in that & it'll be less painful."

Take a look at the Twitter thread:

 

The actress in the character of an IPS Officer Jyoti Deswal in 'Dasvi' has presented yet another acting spectacle in a row. 

'Dasvi' has been released on the OTT platform and is well equipped with a lot of excellent performers like Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur in prominent roles other than Yami.

Yami Gautam has an exciting slate ahead with Anirudhh Roy Choudhary’s 'Lost', 'OMG 2' with Akshay Kumar & Pankaj Tripathy, 'Dhoom Dham', and a few more unannounced projects.

