Twinkle Khanna mocks 'The Kashmir Files', says 'will make a movie called on Nail File'!

New Delhi: Actress turned author Twinkle Khanna recently shot to headlines for mocking Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files'. In her latest column for The Times Of India, Twinkle took a sly dig at the film based on Kashmiri Pandits' exodus from the valley in the 90s.

Twinkle Khanna wrote, "In a meeting at a producer’s office, I am informed that there is a deluge of fresh movie titles being registered as homage to The Kashmir Files. Since larger cities have already been claimed, now the poor chaps are registering names like Andheri Files, Khar-Danda Files, and even South Bombay Files. I am just wondering if my colleagues can still call themselves filmmakers, or with all this filing, they, like the original nationalist, Manoj Kumar, have all turned into clerks."

She further wrote about sharing the movie idea with her mother and veteran actress Dimple Kapadia. "I am going to make a movie called Nail File, " Twinkle said. "About what? A disastrous manicure," Dimple retorted. "Maybe, but at least it’s better than putting the final nail into the communal coffin," Twinkle replied.

Vivek Agnihotri's latest release 'The Kashmir Files' has set the Box Office on fire with the film crossing Rs 250 crore mark.

In the same column, Twinkle also took a dig at the Oscars 2022 slap-gate where Will Smith smacked host Chris Rock for passing off a joke on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's health condition - Alopecia.