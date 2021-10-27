Hot Scoop! Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's latest outing sparks December wedding rumours

New Delhi: Bollywood's one of the most talked-about couples right now - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal - were spotted together last night and guess what? Fans are already speculating about their impending wedding. Apparently, the duo was clicked at celebrity manager Reshma Shetty's office on Tuesday night.

Both came and left in separate cars and several photos flooded the internet. Now, fans really wanna know if the couple is ready to take the plunge? Take a look at their photos:

Well, according to an ETimes.com report, the duo is already in talks with ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for their wedding trousseau. Yes! you read that right. Well, this late-night meeting comes amid impending wedding rumour which ETimes report claims happen this December.

Neither Katrina or Vicky Kaushal have confirmed the news or spoken anything about it. Earlier this year, news of their Roka or engagement ceremony broke the internet and Kat's team had to release an official statement denying it.

Katrina and Vicky Kaushal have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now but neither has confirmed the status in public. The duo has been spotted together multiple times yet loves playing hide-and-seek with the paparazzi.

For the uninitiated, the rumour about Katrina and Vicky first started when at Koffee With Karan's last season in 2019, where the former replied to host Karan Johar's one of the questions by saying that she thinks she will look good with Vicky.

When the latter was informed about her answer, he looked quite swooned and more than happy to hear it. He said, "I was surprised she knows about my existence”.

And the rest, as they say, is history. On the work front, Katrina has Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar lined up for release this Diwali and Tiger Zinda Hai 3 with Salman Khan in her kitty.

We don't know whether the December wedding is on cards as of now or not, but their fans are surely loving all the spice and scoop!