Hrithik Roshan sings Jadoo Jadoo in Bihari accent - Watch BTS video

New Delhi: Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan’s film ‘Super 30’ has completed two years of release today, in order to honour this special day, Hrithik shared a fun behind-the-scene video from the sets of his 2019 released film.

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, he captioned it, “#Super30

Memories..”

In the BTS video, the ‘Krrish’ actor can be seen singing ‘Jadoo Jadoo’ song from his film ‘Koi Mil Gaya’, which was released in the year 2003.

Well, this was not just an ordinary song, the fitness enthusiast sung the song in Bihari accent. Throughout the video, Hrithik was seen entertaining his crew members in his vanity van.

For the unversed, the film ‘Super 30’ was based on the life of a Patna-based maths teacher Anand Kumar, who taught underprivileged kids for free and helped them secure a coveted Indian Institute of Technology seat. The film was highly appreciated by the audience and the critics alike.

On the workfront, Hrithik is all geared up with his upcoming film ‘Atrangi Re.’ He is also set for his upcoming project which is ‘Krrish 4’ and will be directed by his father Rakesh Roshan.

Other than that, he also has Fighter with Deepika Padukone. It will be India's first-ever aerial action genre film.