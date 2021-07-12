हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan sings Jadoo Jadoo in Bihari accent - Watch BTS video

Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan’s film ‘Super 30’ has completed two years of release today, in order to honour this special day, Hrithik shared a fun behind-the-scene video from the sets of his 2019 released film.

Hrithik Roshan sings Jadoo Jadoo in Bihari accent - Watch BTS video
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan’s film ‘Super 30’ has completed two years of release today, in order to honour this special day, Hrithik shared a fun behind-the-scene video from the sets of his 2019 released film.

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, he captioned it, “#Super30
Memories..”

 

In the BTS video, the ‘Krrish’ actor can be seen singing ‘Jadoo Jadoo’ song from his film ‘Koi Mil Gaya’, which was released in the year 2003. 

Well, this was not just an ordinary song, the fitness enthusiast sung the song in Bihari accent. Throughout the video, Hrithik was seen entertaining his crew members in his vanity van.

For the unversed, the film ‘Super 30’ was based on the life of a Patna-based maths teacher Anand Kumar, who taught underprivileged kids for free and helped them secure a coveted Indian Institute of Technology seat. The film was highly appreciated by the audience and the critics alike.

On the workfront, Hrithik is all geared up with his upcoming film ‘Atrangi Re.’ He is also set for his upcoming project which is ‘Krrish 4’ and will be directed by his father Rakesh Roshan.

Other than that, he also has Fighter with Deepika Padukone. It will be India's first-ever aerial action genre film.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Hrithik RoshanViral videoBihari accentJaddoo Jaddoo songKoi Mil Gaya
Next
Story

Mira Rajput got 'conned' by online shopping fraud, puts up pics of 'wrong order'

Must Watch

PT28M36S

Taal Thok Ke (Spl Edition): Hindu-Muslim even on 'Hum Do Hamare Do'?