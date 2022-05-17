New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut is all set for her upcoming action thriller Dhaakad and these days the talented beauty is busy promoting her project. Known for speaking her heart out, one of her statements on star kids in an interview hogged attention and needless to say why!

Kangana Ranaut in an interview with ABP Live reacted to South Indian films doing extremely well. She said, "The way they have a connect with their audience, it is very strong." The actress added that although she doesn't intend to troll anyone but in Bollywood, star kids only talk in English and watch Hollywood movies.

“With us (Bollywood) , the kids go abroad to complete their studies. They talk in English, watch only Hollywood films. Talk differently. So, how will they connect? Dekhne me bhi ajeeb se aise lagte hai jaise uble hue ande. So, people cannot relate."

Kangana maintained that Pushpa: The Rise was a huge success because fans could connect with it. "Look how Pushpa looks like someone we know. Every laborer is able to connect with him. Tell me which of our actors can look like a laborer? They cannot. So, their culture South film industry) and their down-to-earth quality is paying them off. I hope they don’t start taking inspiration from the West," she quipped.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Dhaakad which is directed by Razneesh Ghai. The film stars Kangana Ranaut in a lead role with Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee in supporting roles.