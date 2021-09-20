Kartik Aaryan gets lost on the road, excited cops ask him for selfie in viral video! - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's latest video of a heartfelt interaction with a cop has gone viral on social media. The video shows the actor driving his luxury car looking lost in terms of direction.

Noticing his cluelessness, a cop asked him where he is planning to go, to this, Kartik replies and asks if he had to take a right previously. Later, one of the other cops approach him and request a picture together. Kartik obliges and asks him to take a selfie. The actor is then asked to take off his sunglasses for the picture.

The cop then asks him 'Sir, shooting ke liye late toh nahi ho raha hai (Are you getting late for a shoot?)". To this, the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh actor says, "Nahi", bids goodbye to the cops then heads on to his destination.

Watch the entertaining video here:

On the work front, Kartik has a few projects in the pipeline. The actor is currently shooting for Ekta Kapoor's film 'Freddy' co-starring Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F. He is also shooting for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' co-starring Kiara Advani, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav.

He will next be seen in 'Dhamaka' in which he's set to play the role of an ex-TV news anchor.