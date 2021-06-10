Manoj Bajpayee’s Netflix release ‘Ray’ trailer hits online - Watch

New Delhi: Netflix released the official trailer of its upcoming series ‘Ray’ on Tuesday. It is an amalgamation of the modern retelling of four classics.

From having a combination of satire to a psychological thriller, these short stories have everything and are from the most celebrated writer of all times Satyajit Ray.

The series has some of the most prominent faces which include Manoj Bajpayee, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Gajraj Rao, Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad, Anindita Bose, and Kay Kay Menon to name a few.

It also has Bidita Bag, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Radhika Madan, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, among others.

In the beginning of the trailer, a man can be seen comparing humans with God as both give birth and are creators. Then in the first story, a man named Ipsit Nair is shown to be quite famous because of his sharp memory due to which people even compare his memory with the computer as he never forgets anything.

In the second story, we can see Harshvardhan playing a role of a superstar actor, and is famous for his charm and looks.

The third story involves the journey of Musafir Ali, played by Manoj Bajpayee. He is famous for his ghazals. In the fourth and last story, we see Kay Kay Menon as a makeup artist, who gets insulted wherever he goes.

After this, their lives change, and that too for worse. It makes things more complicated for them. The ones who were extremely happy in the beginning of the trailer were sobbing by the end of it.

These intriguing stories are based upon the theme of ego, revenge, envy, and betrayal. In the end of the trailer, we get to know the names of all the four tales - Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, Forget Me Not, Bahrupiya and Spotlight.

The movie will be available for streaming from June 25 on Netflix.