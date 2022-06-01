हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy's glimpse from the recently shared Brahmastra teaser left netizens divided. While some hailed her look others criticised her 'Naagin' avatar and some even went on to call her 'Sasti Scarlett Witch' on social media platforms. Brahmastra full trailer will be launched on June 15, 2022. It is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. 

MOUNI ROY MASSIVELY TROLLED

Soon after the Brahmastra teaser dropped, netizens exploded with reactions online. Mouni will be seen playing the antagonist in this sci-fi thriller part 1 of the trilogy announced by Karan Johar some years back. Take a look at who said what after watching a glimpse of Mouni Roy's fiery avatar: 

BRAHMASTRA STAR CAST

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's film brings together newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for the first time on-screen. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, South legend Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy play pivotal parts in this movie by Dharma Productions. 

Brahmastra Part 1, after much delays, will release in September, this year. 

 

