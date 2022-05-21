New Delhi: Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Kaur Gill is all set to make her big-screen debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', reports suggest. Sana, as she is fondly called, attended the birthday bash of Giorgia Andriani, Arbaaz Khan's rumoured girlfriend.

SHEHNAAZ GILL AT GIORGIA ANDRIANI'S PARTY

Shehnaaz Gill was clicked wearing a stunning white number for Giorgia Andriani's birthday party last night in Mumbai. The birthday girl cut the cake and enjoyed it with her close friends. Several videos and photos from last night's bash have found their way to the internet. In fact, both Shehnaaz and Giorgia left the party venue together in the same car.

On the work front, Giorgia was recently seen in the song 'Little Star' opposite Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaaz Badshah. The actress is set to make her Bollywood debut this year in "Welcome to Bajrangpur" starring Shreyas Talpade. Giorgia will also feature in a music video, the specifics of which will be disclosed soon.

SHEHNAAZ GILL BOLLYWOOD DEBUT

Meanwhile, a few days back, a video went viral which had Shehnaaz dressed in an ethnic Indian look stepping out of her vanity van. She wore a South Indian-style attire, with her hair styled with a gajra. Many speculated it to be her leaked look from the Salman Khan starrer.

However, no formal announcement of her Bollywood debut has been made as yet.