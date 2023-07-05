Google Reacts To Ranveer Singh’s Dialogue From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The much-awaited trailer of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was recently released and it has already got the internet talking. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, the film also marks the second collaboration of the duo after 2019's Gully Boy. The trailer gave a typical Dharma vibe including colourful visuals, drama, romance, music, and some catchy dialogues. Going by the trailer, the movie feels like a total entertainer. When talking about the film's dialogues, one that has come from Ranveer Singh has got Google's attention too!

In a part of the trailer, Rocky (Ranveer Singh) while talking to Rani (Alia Bhatt) goes on to refute that he is not a “duffer” and can even leave Google behind.

“Problem yahi hai, tu na mujhe duffer samajhti hai. Chal aaj kuch pooch ke dekh. Google ke cheethade na phaad diye to mera bhi naam Rocky Randhawa nahi (The problem is you think of me as an idiot. Ask me something now and see. If I cannot beat Google, then my name isn't Rocky Randhawa),” the actor says.



Reacting in the wittiest manner possible, Google gave it back and wrote, “It's on @RanveerOfficial #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani."

Google also shared a still of the particular scene with the English subtitle of his dialogue.

The post was later also shared by Dharma Productions on their Instagram stories. "Anytime (without the trick questions),” the caption read.

Fans while reacting to Google's post shared interesting comments.

A user wrote, "Petition to change it to “Okay Ranveer.”

While another commented, "Are we in for enemies to lover arc?"

"Google aur Rocky kii prem kahaani it seems," another user said.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Made under the banner of Dharma Productions, the Karan Johar-directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. It also stars veteran actors Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in prominent roles.

The film's story revolves around how Rocky and Rani fall in love with each other, only to realise that they come from entirely different backgrounds and cultures. The problem arises when they plan a “switch” and decide to live with each other's families.

The film is set to hit theatres on July 28.