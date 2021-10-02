Trending: Johny Lever's daughter Jamie Lever mimics Sonam Kapoor in new viral video - Watch

New Delhi: Johny Lever's talented daughter, Jamie Lever is a social media star and her videos are loved by one and sundry. Her latest video caught everyone's attention as she aced mimicking actress Sonam Kapoor's accent.

Jamie Lever wore a sindoor and nailed her amazing act. She wrote in the caption: Sonam’s here.. make way! #reels #reelitfeelit #trending #filters #instagramfilters #trend #sonamkapoor #reelsinstagram #reel

Fans hailed her as her mimick game is on point.

Earlier, her videos imitating Rakhi Sawant went viral with fans showering comments on her timeline. She has previously mimicked other stars including Sonam Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut. Jamie and her brother Jessey Lever's funny videos often hog attention, bringing a smile to viewers' faces.

Jamie Lever got her Master of Marketing Communications degree from the University of Westminster, London.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in a film titled 'Blind' where she plays a blind girl.