हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jamie Lever

Trending: Johny Lever's daughter Jamie Lever mimics Sonam Kapoor in new viral video - Watch

Earlier, her videos imitating Rakhi Sawant went viral with fans showering comments on her timeline. 

Trending: Johny Lever&#039;s daughter Jamie Lever mimics Sonam Kapoor in new viral video - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Johny Lever's talented daughter, Jamie Lever is a social media star and her videos are loved by one and sundry. Her latest video caught everyone's attention as she aced mimicking actress Sonam Kapoor's accent. 

Jamie Lever wore a sindoor and nailed her amazing act. She wrote in the caption: Sonam’s here.. make way! #reels #reelitfeelit #trending #filters #instagramfilters #trend #sonamkapoor #reelsinstagram #reel

Fans hailed her as her mimick game is on point. 

Earlier, her videos imitating Rakhi Sawant went viral with fans showering comments on her timeline. She has previously mimicked other stars including Sonam Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut. Jamie and her brother Jessey Lever's funny videos often hog attention, bringing a smile to viewers' faces. 

Jamie Lever got her Master of Marketing Communications degree from the University of Westminster, London.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in a film titled 'Blind' where she plays a blind girl. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jamie LeverJamie Lever videoSonam KapoorJamie Lever mimickingjohny lever daughterJohny LeverFunny Videos
Next
Story

Shweta Tiwari's estranged hubby Abhinav Kohli can meet son Reyaansh, clarifies 'court has not expressed opinion on custody'

Must Watch

PT2M29S

DNA: India's befitting reply to Britain on vaccine