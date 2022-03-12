Trending: Neha Kakkar's hubby Rohanpreet Singh gets brutally trolled, netizens ask 'is he wearing Neha's necklace? Watch

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet twinned in black outfits, and netizens mercilessly trolled the latter for wearing wife's necklace. 

New Delhi: Singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh recently attended the Mirchi Music Awards looking stylish in black outfits. Both rocked their attire and posed for the shutterbugs at the red carpet event. 

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet twinned in black outfits, and netizens mercilessly trolled the latter for wearing wife's necklace. He was donning a silver neckpiece, and haters were quick to troll him for his style. Some dropped 'hearts' emoticons for the couple while others trolled the singer. Take a look here: 

The much-in-love couple got married on October 24, 2020, and solemnised their wedding as per the traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Delhi Gurdwara with family and close friends in attendance. 

Neha and Rohanpreet had an elaborate but close-knit wedding ceremony in the capital and later jetted off to Dubai for their honeymoon.

Neha launched her YouTube channel is quite a hit and her show Life of Kakkars also liked by fans. 

 

