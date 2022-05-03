New Delhi: The power couple of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's big fat fairytale wedding took place in December last year and the two looked made for each other. Months after becoming Mr and Mrs, Vicky Kaushal opened up about his married life.

In an interview with Hello magazine, Vicky talked about wifey Katrina Kaif. He said, "Katrina is a great influence in every aspect of my life. I’m very fortunate to have found a life partner in her because she’s an extremely wise, intelligent and compassionate person."

He also added that he learns something Kat every day. Sometime back, the couple went on a beachy vacay and shared pictures on social media, sending fans into a meltdown.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has Sam Bahadur, Govinda Naam Mera and Laxman Utekar's untitled with Sara Ali Khan. Katrina Kaif, meanwhile, has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra to look forward to.