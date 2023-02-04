Viral Video: Chinese Boy Shakes Leg to Shah Rukh Khan's Song from Mohabbatein, Leaves Internet Mesmerized

NEW DELHI: A video of a Chinese boy displaying his dance moves on the 'Aankhein Khuli Ho Ya Ho Band' song from Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Mohabbatein' has melted hearts across the internet. The adorable-looking boy is dressed in a striped cardigan and black bottoms and is seen dancing his heart out to the romantic song that originally featured Shah Rukh, Aishwarya Rai, Jimmy Shergill, Uday Chopra and Shamita Shetty.

The little boy won the hearts of netizens with his cute antiques and imitating style as he tries his best to match the song beats. Netizens were left awestruck watching him perform on the Indian song. Some social media users chimed into the comment box and dropped adorable remarks hailing him for his act. Take a look at the video of the young Chinese boy that has gone viral on the internet.

We came across some of the hilarious comments on his dance performance. Take a look:

"Abe ye kya chainese dish me Indian masale ka kamal."

"Now he knows which country to target."

"I want this kid!! Pls ship him to India"

"Upcoming srk"

"Aasa to may v na nach paow Woow chota package bada dhamaka"

"This kid is going to give very tough Competition to Hrithik Roshan"

"Am I dreaming? Bollywood song? I love this kid sm"

"When mommy makes cockroach for dinner."

"I love you Mini SRK"

While his dance to Shah Rukh Khan's song has started going viral on the Internet, we bring to you some of his other child dance videos that he shared on social media. His affectionate smile and amazing dance performance have won the hearts of the people.

Talking about Shah Rukh's song 'Aankhein Khuli Ho Ya Ho Band', it was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan and was a big hit when it got released in 2020.