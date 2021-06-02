हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Viral video of a beautiful girl making rotis has driven netizens crazy, many call her a 'Bollywood actress'!

In a recent viral video, a girl can be seen making big and round rotis while sitting near a stove.   

Viral video of a beautiful girl making rotis has driven netizens crazy, many call her a &#039;Bollywood actress&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Social media is a place where anyone and everyone can become famous. There are many such examples, who shot to fame because of internet power. 
Be it, Arshad Khan, the blue-eyed tea seller from Pakistan, or Yashraj Mukhate the internet sensation, everyone has succeeded in leaving a mark of their own. 

The recent one to join the league is a beautiful girl from a small village who has caught everyone’s attention. She is beautiful yet simple and always has a smile on her face. In a recent viral video, the girl can be seen making big and round rotis while sitting near a stove. 

 

Her official Instagram account is not verified. This page has 94.6k followers and is full of her videos. The girl’s identity and whereabouts are still unknown. 

She smiles at the camera and continues doing her work. Her video has gone viral on social media and netizens can’t keep calm. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @ekiya5

Some even went on to say that the girl should make a debut in Bollywood as she is so beautiful. Everyone is going gaga over her simplicity and beauty.

Many have dropped positive comments on the timeline of the viral video and can't stop praising her good looks and humble background.

