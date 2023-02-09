Viral Video: Pregnant Woman Dances to Maan Meri Jaan at her Baby Shower, Netizens react

NEW DELHI: Dance videos are extremely popular on social media and netizens love dancing their hearts outs and recreating famous hook steps, be it weddings, birthday parties and nights out with friends. A video of the couple shaking a leg at their wedding is doing rounds on social media and has gone viral.

"Here's your sign to dance your heart out at your baby shower!!!" read the caption of the video shared on Instagram by Dimple Brahmbhatt. In her Instagram bio, Dimple describes herself as a makeup artist and is based out of Mumbai. While sharing the video, she tagged Instagram users Shivani Shroff and Nishiket Parikh, the couple who danced their hearts out.

The now-viral video captures Shivani and Nishiket dancing to the song 'Maan Meri Jaan' at their baby shower while the guests cheer them on. Netizens were quick to notice how the husband was adorably following her wife's steps and also constantly checking her if she was doing fine.

Since being shared a day ago on Instagram, the video has collected over 1.1 million views and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also collected sweet responses from netizens.

Take a look at some of the comments:

"Love how he's constantly looking at her with a smile to check if he's doing the right step or not," wrote an individual.

Another commented, "This is so sweet ..women leading and the guy following..love it."

"This is love," commented a third.

"My 20 months old just said wow looking at this dance," shared a fourth with a heart emoticon.