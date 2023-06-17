Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Grand Premiere LIVE Updates: Check Out Full Contestant List
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Launch LIVE Updates: Superstar Salman Khan is all set to host 'Bigg Boss OTT 2', which will start streaming on Jio Cinema tonight.
Trending Photos
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Launch LIVE Updates: Superstar Salman Khan is all set to host 'Bigg Boss OTT 2', which will start streaming on Jio Cinema tonight. It is nothing but a shorter format of what we see on TV and instead of airing on the channel, it airs on OTT also, fans can binge on the lives of their favourite contestant 24X7 as the cameras will be LIVE on Jio Cinema the whole day.
The show will have its grand premiere on June 17. It will air from 9 pm on the JioCinema app. It can be watched online for free.
Check this space for LIVE Updates of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Grand Premiere.
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan to host
Salman Khan has been hosting the show for more than a decade on television and he is replacing Karan Johar on OTT this year. The show will begin to stream from 9 p.m. on the Jio Cinema App on June 17.
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Sunny Leone To Enter?
Sunny Leone is also set to appear on the show, but she will reportedly enter the house as a special guest. About entering the house, she said, "Coming on Bigg Boss OTT will be like a homecoming for me. There are so many memories that come rushing back as this was one of the turning points in my career. I have been closely following the show and am all charged up to take it to the next level. So, wait and watch, everyone, this season will be even more sunny."
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Contestant List
Many famous TV celebrities will be seen entering the BB house tonight. The list includes actors Falaq Naaz, Akanksha Puri, Avinash Sachdev, Palak Pursvani, Jiya Shankar, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui.