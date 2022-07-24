Charlie Cox's Daredevil to return in new series 'Daredevil: Born Again'

New Delhi: Hollywood actor Charlie Cox`s iteration of Daredevil is officially returning as `Daredevil: Born Again`, a new series coming to Disney+ with an 18-episode first season in 2024.

According to Deadline, Cox will be joined on the show by Vincent D`Onofrio, who reprised his role in recent Marvel series as mob boss Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin.The announcement of Daredevil`s return was made Saturday at Comic-Con`s Hall H by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

This new series centered on Cox`s character had been awaited by die-hard fans since Netflix`s `Daredevil` was canceled in 2018 after three seasons.Rumors about a Daredevil series revival started following the appearance of Daredevil (Cox) in `Spider-Man: No Way Home` and main antagonist Kingpin (Vincent D`Onofrio) in the Disney+ series `Hawkeye`.

Daredevil is an attorney by day and crimefighter by night otherwise known by the name Matt Murdock. Cox will additionally reprise the role as part of the cast of Disney+`s upcoming series `Echo`, slated for next year, while voicing him in the new animated series `Spider-Man: Freshman Year`.

He has also made an appearance as Daredevil in a `She-Hulk: Attorney at Law` trailer unveiled on Saturday in San Diego, though his casting in that show hadn`t previously been announced, as per Deadline.