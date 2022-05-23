Coming of age bromance drama ‘Feels Like Home’ to release on June 10th, 2022

New Delhi: Lionsgate Play third original series, ‘Feels Like Home’ is all set to premiere on June 10. Revolving around four guy friends living together, the series is a perfect bromance that brings together a whirlwind of emotions and friendship. Actors Preet Kammani, Vishnu Kaushal, Mihir Ahuja, Anshuman Malhotra, Himika Bose and Inayat Sood will headline the ensemble series.

Lionsgate Play released the first poster of the show on Monday. A thematic preview video with Jugaadu Nadeem A.K.A. Nadeem Dalvi, played by Gopal Datt was also released. He plays a smug make-do realtor who finds the four boys a house. Lionsgate Play has created an intrigue with fun elements as part of the first look making audiences want more. The trailer that is soon to hit the audiences, will dive more into the show.

Sharing his excitement over the third original series of the platform, Rohit Jain, MD, South Asia and Networks - Emerging Markets Asia said, “From stories of an urban family to a college drama and now a bromantic hangover of four boys from Delhi - Lionsgate continues to create compelling stories for its audiences. We are delighted to bring Feels Like Home; this uber-cool series featuring budding young talent navigate a rollercoaster journey that will resonate to all with a slice of nostalgia. As we expand our slate of Indian originals across genres, we aim to bring more local stories to a global audience whilst driving familiarity and personal connection.”

Show director Sahir Raza said, “In this space, there are very few shows that manage to go beyond just the coming of age narrative. With FLH’s stellar cast and crew that is what I think we have managed. Lionsgate as a platform has helped and pushed us to hit that potential that the scripts had. Whether we have delivered on the promise successfully or not is for the audience to judge.”

‘Feels Like Home’ is directed by Sahir Raza and is produced by Lionsgate India and Writeous Studio.