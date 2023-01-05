From Zakir Khan’s Farzi Mushaira to Roomies in Dreamland, Amazon miniTV set to roll 2023 with a new slate of shows!

Mumbai: While the world is still reeling from the range of content that was offered across platforms and formats in 2022, Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, does one better by bringing to its viewers four new titles to kickstart their entertainment journey for 2023. The video streaming service will soon be releasing 3 web series – Trust Issues by Swagger Sharma, Zakir Khan’s Farzi Mushaira Season 3, Roomies in Dreamland and 1 short film –Gunचक्कर. All the titles are set to serve a different flavour of entertainment and offer a diverse choice for the audiences.

“Our goal at Amazon miniTV was to offer the audiences a fantastic start to the year 2023. We are glad to announce not one, but four titles – all slated for January that encompasses an ensemble of talented creators and actors. We have always ventured to produce and offer top-notch content that individuals of any generation can give a quick watch, anytime, anywhere,” said Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising.

Below are the details of the five upcoming titles on Amazon miniTV for January 2023:

Trust Issues by Swagger Sharma

Shivam Sharma aka Swagger Sharma's love life is a wild ride! He falls head over heels for his childhood friend, Garima, but she's not interested. So, he decides to swear off love altogether... or so he thinks. Six years later, he finds himself falling for his intern at work and also secretly dating his boss' wife at the same time. Just when things couldn’t get more complicated, Garima re-enters the picture, hoping to give their relationship another chance. But little does Shivam know, a gangster from Meerut is hot on Garima's tail and arrives in town looking for her. From crying for his ‘Bachpan ka pyaar’ to now being stuck between three girls, what will Shivam do? The series promises to be a rollercoaster ride that has many unexpected highs and lows, making for an interesting watch.

Cast: Swagger Sharma

Genre: Comedy

Episodes: 3

Release date: 6th Jan 2023

Roomies in Dreamland

Get ready for a wacky and wild ride with Rituraj, Vichitra, and Sampark, three fast friends and roommates! Rituraj is on a mission to become a Bollywood superstar, Vichitra can't resist a good adventure, and Sampark is the simple and kind-hearted one in the group. When Rituraj lands a role in a B-Grade Bhojpuri film, he drags his friends along for the ride. But as it happens all too often with this trio, chaos follows wherever they go! Join these three friends on their wacky and wild journey as they navigate the ups and downs of life and friendship.

Cast: Swagger Sharma, Nikhil Vijay, Badri Chavan, and Jaaved Jaffrey

Genre: Comedy Drama

Episode: 4

Release date: 17th Jan 2023

Zakir Khan’s Farzi Mushaira Season 3

Zakir Khan is back with the third season of Farzi Mushaira alongside his friends and this time the shayaris (poems) only get more brutal and hard-hitting. Each episode will have a theme with a different guest and will witness five heart-broken farzi shayars come and put their heart out in the most poetic form.Farzi Mushaira is a comedian’s take on the classic shayaris (poems) and the way they are presented are going to make you both cringe and roll around in laughter!



Cast: Zakhir Khan along with his celebrity friends

Genre: Comedy

Episodes: 8

Release date: 13th Jan 2023

Gunचक्कर

In this comedy film, two police officers, Jay Salunke and Vipul Thakkar, ‘encounter’ a gangster. While both fired their weapons at the same time, only one hit the target. When the ACP in charge of the local police station announces that the officer who killed the gangster will be awarded the President's medal, both officers claim that it was their bullet that did the deed. The twist comes in when a PIL is filed alleging that the encounter was illegal, and that the gangster was ready to surrender. Now both cops take back their claims! Everyone awaits the ballistic report, while the question remains, who killed the gangster?

Writer: Akshay Parvatkar & Sangharsh Mane

Director: Abhishek Roy Sanyal

Cast: Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Hussain Dalal, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav

Genre: Comedy Drama

Release date: 12th Jan 2023

These upcoming titles on Amazon miniTV are absolutely free to stream within the Amazon shopping app. Watch them all and start 2023 the right way!