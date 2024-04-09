New Delhi: Actor Shin Min Ah's charming dimples may be the first thing you notice about her, but there is no denying her acting prowess and screen presence. The actor recently celebrated her 40th birthday and we take a look at 5 Shin Min Ah dramas that should be on your watch list.

Hometown Cha -Cha -Cha

Hye Jin (Shin Min Ah) is a dentist, who loves drilling holes into people’s teeth as much as she likes her designer high heels and stilettos. However, her clinic politics make her move bags and baggage to Gongjin, a seaside town which holds a special place in her heart. She wants to start afresh, but her rather inflexible and reactive attitude rubs people the long way. She meets Hong Doo Shik (Kim Seon Ho) the town’s chief handyman and most popular person, and it’s friction at first sight for the two, Doo Shik makes Hye Jin realize that life cannot be controlled by a remote.

An endearing story this one is a must-watch.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Oh My Venus

Kim Young Ho (So Ji Sub) is a personal trainer to Hollywood stars but is back home after a scandal. He helps a young woman named Kang Joo Eun (Shin Min Ah) after she passes out on a flight. Joo Eun is a lawyer who has been so immersed in work. After she’s dumped by her boyfriend, she is on a mission to get her life back, and losing weight is the main priority. She approaches Young Ho, who agrees to become her trainer. They cutely transition from trainer-client to friends and then lovers.

Where to watch: Viki

Our Blues

Our Blues” is a bittersweet anthology that follows the people of Jeju Island as they navigate through love, heartbreak and life. Min Seon Ah (Shin Min Ah), returns home after her marriage falls apart and she loses custody of her son. Depressed, she encounters Dong Suk (Lee Byung Hun) the man whom she had abandoned but who seems to be the only person who can help her heal.

Where to watch: Netflix

My Girlfriend is a Gumiho

Cha Dae Woong (Lee Seung Gi), an aspiring action star, accidentally releases a mythical nine-tailed fox whom he then names Mi Ho (Shin Min Ah). The two of them decide to help each other out. Dae Woong helps Mi Ho turns into a human and Mi Ho lends him her mystical and powerful fox bead — and in the process, they slowly fall for each other.

Where to watch Viki

Tomorrow, with you

Yoo So Joon (Lee Je Hoon) travels into the future by riding the subway. This also helps him read the future as he discovers that a woman named Song Ma Rin (Shin Min Ah) will meet her death in a car accident. He decides to look her up and save her, and that is how the two also end up meeting. As he takes it upon himself to rescue her from her violent destiny, what he has not been able to predict is that his fate is entwined with hers as he falls in love with Ma Rin.

Where to watch Viki