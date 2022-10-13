House of Dragons: Paddy Considine shares a heartfelt post as he bids adieu to his character

New Delhi: As King Viserys' incredible journey on HBO's House of the Dragon on Disney Plus Hotstar drew to a conclusion, the fascinating character's actor Paddy Considine posted a heartfelt farewell to his role on Instagram and shared some fascinating insights into his portrayal of Viserys.

Since the beginning of the series, Paddy has added layers of complexity and intensity to the King Viserys character, who has been slowly dying. Paddy's captivating and important performance has won many viewers' hearts.

In his instagram post he wrote, “Thank you for the kind words. I cannot reply to every comment, but I’d like to acknowledge that they haven’t been lost upon me. It was an incredible adventure where I made lots of new friends that will be with me for the rest of my life. I’d like to thank the creators for allowing me the freedom to make Viserys my own. I have never loved a character so much.”

He also revealed that Queen Aemma, played by Sian Brooke, changed the course of his character. “I want to give massive love and respect to Sian Brooke, who came in for only a few days but changed the course of my character with her brilliant performance and commitment to the work,” he wrote.

Aemma, who was Viserys’ first wife and his true love, passed away while giving birth in episode 1, and Paddy explained how the moment was a turning point for his character’s arc.

“The impact stayed with me until my final improvised words. She unlocked the missing piece of the puzzle for me, and allowed my story to come full circle. From the moment she dies, so does Viserys. It was a love story. That’s the secret I carried with me. As sick as he gets, he never, himself, demands any cure. He quietly accepts his suffering, never forgiving himself for putting his beloved wife through such torture in her final moments. Viserys was a gift. I am so honoured he found me. Now, no more,” he added.

Here is the post shared by the actor:

Here is the picture shared by the actor:

Set 200 years before the events that captivated global audiences in Game of Thrones, episode 8 of the series saw King Viserys’ dream to unite the Targaryen family come to light with his dying breath. The final two episodes of the season are now left, and fans can't wait to watch what happens as the ultimate struggle for dominance gets under way.